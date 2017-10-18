Trail of Terror brings the fright to Wallingford in time for Halloween

WALLINGFORD — With less than two weeks until Halloween, it’s time to get into the spirt at the Trail of Terror in Wallingford.

On over two acres of lang with more than 30 attractions and nearly 200 live actors, the Trail is open on the weekends through October.

Executive Director Wayne Barneschi opened it 23 years ago and each year it grows!

“We have great support from hundreds of volunteers who love the spirit of Halloween,” said a smiling Barneschi. “You laugh, you scream, you may cry…you will have plenty of emotions when you come through.”

Clowns, wolves, dolls…the detail is amazing and the screams are plentiful as you weave your way through the Trail, which can take up to an hour to finish.

This season, they are expecting nearly 20,000 visitors from approximately 20 different states. It’s no doubt a popular place, but what makes it even more special, is it’s also a fundraiser. Over the years, the Trail has donated close to $1.5 million to local charities.