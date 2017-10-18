WATCH LIVE: Lawmakers announce budget deal; Gov. Malloy responds

HARTFORD — Connecticut legislative leaders have reached a tentative, bipartisan state budget agreement.

The Republican and Democratic lawmakers met their self-imposed deadline of approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They hope to hold a vote of the full General Assembly soon, possibly as soon as next week.

Connecticut has been without a new two-year budget in place since June 30.

Activists gathered at the state Capitol to pressure lawmakers and the governor not to make cuts to Medicaid which could affect tens of thousands of low-income parents and people with disabilities. The group, which includes a person dressed as the grim reaper, is calling for a 0.5 percent increase in the personal income tax for wealthy individuals.