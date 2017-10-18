Westbrook teen partnering with Latino organization to assist Puerto Ricans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTBROOK -- A high school senior from Westbrook is partnering with a Latino services organization some 40 miles away to being relief to the victims of Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico.

Whether those impacted remain in Puerto Rico or are among the nearly 80,000 expected to migrate from the island to Connecticut, Amanda Wilderman is doing her best help their transition be more palatable.

"When I saw the incredible devastation of Puerto Rico on the news, I felt compelled to act," said Wilderman.

Through working with disadvantaged kids, the Westbrook High School senior made a connection with Meriden's Casa Boricua, whose constituents are largely Puerto Rican.

"I realized I needed a way to have the monetary donations to go to Puerto Rico as well as to have children's clothing to be dispersed throughout Connecticut," Wilderman said.

The items, including the winter coats, school supplies and water filters, will be collected this Saturday, from 9 am to 3 pm, at the Westbrook Town Hall. And Amanda Wilderman's efforts are benefiting so many.

"We had a lady that came here yesterday and she says 'we have like eight people living at our house and I can't afford it. What do I do,'" said Aida Carrero, the Manager of the Meriden Senior Center, who works closely with Casa Boricua, which is getting help from every walk of life, Including Meriden's Valentin Karate, whose providing warehouse space to store and ship from.