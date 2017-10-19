Clear night with temps in mid 40s; sunny, delightful Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our beautiful stretch of sunny and mild weather continues! Winds will slowly diminish tonight with temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s.

Friday will remain sunny and mild with highs near 70 degrees. Then a little warm-up gets underway just in time for the weekend with blue skies and highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Clouds will start to increase a bit on Monday followed by showers and maybe a period of heavy rain Tuesday into Wednesday morning. We could really use the rain! On Thursday the US Drought Monitor declared 42% of the state is now in a moderate drought with abnormally dry conditions in 97% of the state.

MUST SEE: A fireball was caught on camera in Seagurt, New Jersey. For all reported sightings, click here.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Clear. Low: 45-50.

Friday: Sunny, delightful. High: Near 70.

Saturday: Sunny, pleasant. High: Low-mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: Low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chance showers. Heavier rain likely late-day or at night. High: Near 70.

Wednesday: AM/Early showers then clearing, turning cooler. High: 60s.

