Connecticut State Colleges and Universities vote on plan helping displaced Puerto Rico students

HARTFORD — A plan to admit displaced Puerto Rican students from the latest hurricanes to Connecticut colleges takes another step forward as a vote is expected to happen today at the CSCU Board of Regents meeting.

Leaders from the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, including President Mark Ojakian, will vote on a policy that would allow both full-time and part-time students from the University of Puerto Rico and the University of the Virgin Islands to continue their education in Connecticut while playing in-state tuition until their schools are up and running again. Extensive hurricane damage to the islands make the living and schooling situation difficult on the islands.

Those students would be able to attend Connecticut state colleges and universities as well as Connecticut community colleges.

This mornings meeting is slated for 10 a.m. in Hartford.