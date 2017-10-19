Connecticut trying to attract new Amazon headquarters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Governor Dan Malloy posted a new video on Thursday, hoping to attract Amazon's second North American headquarters to Connecticut.

In a promotional video on CTisprime.com, Malloy announced Greater Hartford and Stamford as the state's two official sight choices.

Malloy said both cities meet Amazon's criteria because they have a metro area of at least one million people, have access to mass transit, and are in close proximity to an international airport.

The mayors of Hartford, East Hartford and Stamford gathered on Thursday to discuss their bids.

"If they want to move in by January 1st, we're ready to go," said Stamford Mayor David Martin.

"What you see is a region that can and should compete with any metro area in the entire country," said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Greater Hartford pitched to Amazon a two-tower office building on the Connecticut River. Stamford offered an eight million square foot campus stretching from its central business district to Long Island Sound.

Other Connecticut cities are also putting in applications not officially backed by the state. New Haven and Bridgeport have teamed up for a joint pitch.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton is also trying to attract Amazon.

"You miss 100% of the shots you don't take, so we're going to take our shot," said Boughton.

Amazon's new headquarters is expected to bring with it 50,000 jobs. The company is expected to select a location in 2018.