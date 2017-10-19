Kindergartner empties piggy bank to pay for classmates’ milk

ISHPEMING, Mich. — A 5-year-old Michigan girl has made it her goal to make sure all of her classmates get milk, even if their parents can’t afford it.

Two weeks ago, Sunshine Oelfke emptied out her piggy bank onto the living room floor and began “counting” her money.

Her grandmother, Jackie Sue Oelfke, posted pictures of the beautiful moment on Facebook.

She wrote, in part, “After a few minutes, I see her bag up some of it and I asked her what she was doing with the baggy of money. Her response put me in tears…’I am going to give it to my friend at school because she don’t get milk for snack. Her mom don’t have any milk money and I do.'”

CBS News reported that half of the 20 students in Sunshine’s class do not get milk, which costs $0.45 for a carton. For every child to have a milk during snack time, it would add up to $180 per month.

So Jackie started a GoFundMe page to help her granddaughter raise milk money.

“Sunshine would like for all of her friends in her Kindergarten class to have milk for snack break every day with her,” the page reads. “She went started to count the money in her snowmobile bank and stated..my friends mom doesn’t have milk money but I do so her mission to help her friend began.”

As of Thursday morning, the GoFundMe has raised more than $9,600 — nearly $5,000 over its initial goal.