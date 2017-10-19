PD: 5 arrested following sex trafficking sting in Norwich

NORWICH — The FBI got some help from the Norwich Police Department for Operation Cross Country IX, a nationwide sweep designed to find underage victims forced into prostitution, according to Norwich police.

Police said the Operation Cross Country IX involved undercover officers who answered ads posted by suspects on various websites. The Norwich sweep occurred on Friday, October 13 and resulted in the arrests of five people.

The five arrested were: Passion Adams, 21, of New Haven; Ashley Harnois, 24, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island; Nicole Larosa, 23, of Ledyard; Tamara Dean, 21, of Providence Rhode Island and Jerome Taylor, 27, of New London.

All are charged with prostitution. Taylor received an additional charge of promoting prostitution. All of the accused are scheduled to appear in Norwich Superior Court on Thursday, October 26.

