Six Flags ‘Ghoul School’ keeps students screaming

AGAWAM, Mass. -- Call it "Higher Ed for the Undead" Ghoul School is back in session.

Every Halloween, Six Flags holds Fright Fest where around 200 actors overrun the park with their unique brand of manufactured mayhem. The actors all go through a course in scare tactics which is what Ghoul School is all about.

"It's an eight hour class where they learn everything from how to do a zombie walk. Some go through a dance call, they do monologues," said Eric Boucher who is the production coordinator of the Fright Fest.

Boucher, who has worked at Six Flags for 20 years, said the cast members -- or "Scareactors" -- are carefully chosen. "They're getting paid to scare and what a fun job it is."

Jennifer McGrath, the communications manager at Six Flags added, "Fright Fest is a major production, we take it very seriously because we want to give our guests more scare each year."

The Fright Fest at Six Flags runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights through October 29th.