× Trash Talks: Young brothers get a look at dream job at West Fargo Sanitation

WEST FARGO, Fargo, ND — What did you want to be when you were 4?

A doctor? President? Maybe a garbage man?

If you ask 4-year old Connor Gabrielson and his 2-year old brother Cade what their favorite day of the week is the answer may come as a surprise to you.

Garbage day.

In fact, you can ask Connor almost anything about garbage trucks, he’ll have an answer down to how far away your garbage and recycling bins have to be from each other.

“5 feet!” said Connor.

So imagine the excitement when they found out they were get an exclusive tour of their dream job, but really can you blame them?

The love of all things clean-up has been with these two for years.

“Connor you were one and a half when you started playing with garbage cans and trucks and when Cade was born you had no choice right?” said Karen Gabrielson, Connor and Cade’s mom.

Thanks to grandpa.

“He’ll go and sit at the dump with grandpa to see garbage trucks and wave at them,” said Karen.

Now they can boast about more than just waving, these trash aficionados can now do almost everything a garbage man does.

From dumping the bins into the truck to proudly blaring the horn.

It’s pretty safe to say this isn’t the last you’ll be seeing of this dynamic garbage duo.

“He wants to make sure there are compost cans all over the city,” said Karen.

“They say they want to be garbage men. Hopefully they’ll stick with it,” said Jared Giffey, West Fargo Sanitation.

They’re the future of city sanitation.

Those hats and vests Connor and Cade were wearing are more than just a fun outfit, those will actually be their Halloween costumes this year.