Trump releases ‘Stand for the National Anthem Petition’ in response to NFL protests

WASHINGTON — It’s been very clear on President Donald Trump’s take on athletes kneeling during the national nnthem and on Thursday, he took another step to making sure everyone stands.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence released a petition demanding all players and fans to stand for the national anthem.

The petition asks people to add their name and email address, along with their zip code.

“The President has asked for a list of supporters who stand for the National Anthem. Add your name below to show your patriotism and support,” the petition reads.

The petition comes a one day after Trump criticized the NFL for not passing a rule that would penalize players who don’t stand for the anthem.

Commissioner Roger Goodell and several owners said Tuesday at the league’s fall meetings that altering the language from “should stand” to “must stand” was not discussed.

Goodell reiterated that the league and its 32 clubs “believe everyone should stand for the national anthem. It’s an important part of the game.”

Asked about owners who threatened discipline for players who didn’t stand, Goodell said the owners didn’t discuss it.

