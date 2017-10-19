× Tweed-New Haven Airport to appeal judge’s decision to keep runway limits

NEW HAVEN — Tweed-New Haven Airport is planning to file an appeal after a judge ruled against its attempt to overturn a Connecticut law that limits the length of the airport’s main runway.

The New Haven Register reports the airport authority voted unanimously to appeal the judge’s ruling during a closed-door executive session Wednesday.

The state-run airport had previously filed a lawsuit claiming that the law limiting the runway to its current 5,600 feet is threatening existing service and preventing it from attracting more commercial airline flights.

Federal Magistrate Judge Robert Richardson ruled to uphold the 2009 law in late September.

The airport’s attorney says he will file an appeal by the end of the month.