Two women killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-95

OLD LYME — State police say two women were killed in a 3-car crash on I-95 Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that a tractor-trailer driven by Francis Cosenza, 58, of East Haven, was stopped in the right lane due to traffic.

A Ford Mustang driven by Eleanor McCarthy, 71, of Guilford along with her passenger Iris Cooper, 72, of Pennsylvania, were stopped behind the tractor-trailer.

A dump truck driven by Gregory Kuzma, 47, of Plainville, was coming up behind McCarthy’s car. Police say that tire marks at the scene indicated that the dump truck was braking heavily, and was unable to stop prior to colliding into the rear of McCarthy’s car.

McCarthy’s car spun during the impact and collided with the rear of the tractor-trailer. The car then burst into flames, and McCarthy and Cooper were both killed.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Reid at 860-399-2100.