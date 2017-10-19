Warmer winter in CT? That’s what some forecasters are predicting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- U.S. forecasters say chances are good that much of the nation will have a warmer than normal winter. But it likely won't be as toasty as the previous two winters.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting a warmer winter from California through the Midwest to Maine. Below-average temperatures are forecast for southern Alaska, the Pacific Northwest and the Northern Tier states.

The report released Thursday predicts normal temperatures from Indiana to Idaho.

NOAA's Mike Halpert says the southern U.S. is likely to be drier than normal, while the north from eastern Washington through the Great Lakes to upstate New York is likely to be wetter.

Halpert says the likely development of a La Nina weather event plays a role in the forecast.

Connecticut Impact

For Connecticut this means an above average winter is more likely.

That doesn't mean it won't get cold this winter or we won't experience cold snaps. But the temperature looking at the entire winter (December - February) is likely to be above average. So now, the million dollar question, "how much snow?"

So far that remains unclear.

There is not a strong enough signal yet to sway the odds above or below average. "Equal chances" means an equal chance of above and below average precipitation. Basically, we don't know!

The Hartford area gets an average of 44" of snow per season with 27" along the shoreline in Bridgeport.

NOAA produces seasonal outlooks to help communities prepare for what's likely to come in the next few months and minimize weather's impacts on lives and livelihoods.

