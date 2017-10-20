A warm Autumn and business is brisk at Pumpkintown USA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HAMPTON -- As Halloween nears, it has been more treat than trick this year for the attractions like Pumpkintown USA that rely on the weather and a good crop each season.

Dan Peszynski, the owner of Pumpkintown USA said a good pumpkin crop has helped bring more people to the 70 acres his family owns in East Hampton.

"Due to the rain we had during the early part of the season, the pumpkin crop is excellent -- included in that, the apple crop has also been fantastic."

Thousands of painted pumpkins adorn the property at Pumpkintown and, while the attraction is mostly orange, they do stress the color pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"We run Pumpkintown Village in honor of my mom who we lost 10 years ago to breast cancer," Peszynski said. "A small portion of the admission price goes to the foundation that we started for my mom."

Hand painted pink ribbon pumpkins are also available for purchase to recognize breast cancer awareness month. Pumpkintown USA is bill as non-scary and family friendly, they have a full farm market on the premises as well. It's open through Halloween.

