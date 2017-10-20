ALCS Game 6: Verlander, Astros defeat Yankees to even series Luis Severino

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros, backed by Justin Verlander, tied the ALCS series with 7-1 win Friday night.

Verlander continued his dominant ALCS performance pitching 7 scoreless inning, allowing five hits and striking out 8. As for the Yankees’ starter, Luis Severino, pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on three hits.

Yankees’ Arron Judge trimmed the deficit, 3-1, following a towering home run to center field in the top of the eighth inning. The Astros would tack on four more runs.

Game 7 is set for a 8:08 p.m. start Saturday.