Dodgers head to World Series, Yankees eye a potential ALCS win

HOUSTON — Game six of the American League Championship Series is tonight in Houston with the Astros taking on the Yankees.

The Astros trail the series three games to two after the Yankees won all three games in New York.

Joe Girardi says the New York Yankees would have preferred not having a day off after winning three straight home games to take a 3-2 lead in the AL Championship Series.

Houston manager A.J. Hinch certainly has no sympathy. His team knows that feeling. The Astros won the first two ALCS games at home before an off day.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the World Series for the first time in three decades after eliminating the defending champion Chicago Cubs 11-1 in Game 5 of the National league Championship Series.

Utility player Enrique Hernandez homered three times and drove in a record seven runs. Clayton Kershaw got the win. Game one of the World Series is Tuesday.