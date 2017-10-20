Foodie Friday: Turtles Taco Shop

PUTNAM — It’s a Foodie Friday road trip to Putnam where it’s all about authentic California-style tacos.

Turtles Taco Shop offers tastes like no other in the area, from tostadas, quesadillas, fresh chips and guacamole to the hand-rolled tacos and burritos.

Each item is filled with nothing but made-from-scratch ingredients that is prepared daily from Chef Adrian Flores, who has brought the flavors straight from California.

The popular California burrito is packed with your choice of meat with all the trimmings, which also includes french fries. The story goes, about 12 years ago, a student went into a taco shop in California with a big appetite and made up his own burrito, and the legend lives on.

So if you are shopping for tacos and are ever in Putnam, stop by Turtles Taco Shop and tell them the Foodie Friday gang sent you.