FOX61 HS Football Patrol Game of the Week: Middletown plays host to E.O. Smith

MIDDLETOWN -- In this week's High School Football Patrol Game of the Week, we visit Middletown High School as the Blue Dragons play host to the E.O. Smith Panthers.

The Blue Dragons' offense has been firing on all cylinders this season, averaging 39 points per game where they are allowing just 10.8 points on defense. In the Blue Dragons last game, they scored a season-high, 56 points in a dominate win over Bristol Central, 56-26.

As for the Panthers, they are scoring 26.6 points per game and allowing 14.2 points on defense. The Panthers were on the losing end in their last game, falling short to the Maloney Spartans, 21-14.

Team Records: Middletown (5-0); E.O. Smith (3-2). The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.

Full highlights, post game reactions will air Friday on the FOX61 News.