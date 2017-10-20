× Hartford Police: 9 men arrested, stolen dirt bikes seized along with narcotics

HARTFORD — Hartford Police say they arrested 8 adult men and one juvenile male after seeing a drug deal.

Police say on Thursday, detectives with the Vice & Narcotics division observed the men operating dirt bikes and engaging in drug dealing.

Detectives and patrol units converged on the location, securing the men and the one juvenile.

An investigation revealed several suspects had drugs on them, along with a loaded revolver.

While police were on scene, they also found 8 suspected stolen dirt bikes along with 1 dirt bike confirmed stolen out of New Britain.

Arrested were:

Jonathan Rosario, 23, Hartford

Luis Santos Jr., 19, Hartford

Devon Logan, 18, Bloomfield

Luis Padua, 28, Hartford

Yan-Calro, Lliriano-Munoz, 25

Francisco Gonzalez, 19

Antonio Hernandez, 30, Hartford

Eliezer Orozco, 35, Hartford

And a summons for a 17-year-old juvenile.

All were charged with various drug and trespassing charges.