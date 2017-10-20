× New Haven police department to start body camera use

NEW HAVEN — Police officers in a Connecticut city will soon be wearing body cameras for the first time.

The New Haven Board of Police Commissioners approved body camera use in a unanimous vote Tuesday. Authorities say the police officers will start wearing them after training begins Nov. 1.

The police department received a $700,000 grant to purchase more than 800 cameras. Each officer will be outfitted with a “hot” camera for use in the field and a “cold” camera that will be charging at the police station.

Chief Anthony Campbell previously said video cannot be deleted or altered once it’s been shot. Additionally, crime victims and witnesses may request officers to turn the cameras off.