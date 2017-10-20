× Lupita Nyong’o recounts Weinstein massage encounter in his Connecticut home

WESTPORT — Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o says she had an encounter with Harvey Weinstein in 2011 at his home in Westport, Connecticut. Nyong’o says Weinstein invited her there to screen a film while she was a student at the Yale School of Drama.

In an op-ed for the New York Times published Thursday Nyong’o says Weinstein asked if he could give her a massage and that she gave him one instead. She says he tried to remove his pants and after several of her protestations she left.

She describes several other encounters with him over the years, including some propositions. She says she later declined an offer to appear in one of his movies.

She says she is speaking up to end the conspiracy of silence.