Orionid meteor shower peak Friday night

HARTFORD -- This weekend the Orionid meteor shower will be at its best, and Friday night, may well be the shower’s peak night, according to EarthSky.

Clear skies and a new moon will provide ideal viewing conditions tonight. Late Saturday night and Sunday morning may be good times to watch as well, as both nights the meteors should become visible starting late evening.

They’ll probably be most prolific in the few hours before dawn on Saturday. EarthSky says you may see 10-15 meteors per hour if you're in a dark site.

