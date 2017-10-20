Plainville administrators spend the night on top of roof for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINVILLE -- Administrators from the Plainville school district are living up to their end of a bargain.

They challenged students all over the district to raise money for hurricane victims from Houston, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. Each milestone passed, a school administrator would have to spend a night on top of Plainville High School.

"We want our children to be good people as well as learners. So they need to take part and be part of the community," says Paula Eshoo, Principal of Linden Street School.

Several students came to see their educators brave the night. Students managed to raise over $2,000 for hurricane victims.