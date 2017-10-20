× Staff begin drafting documents of tentative state budget deal

HARTFORD — Legislative staff members are finalizing details of a tentative bipartisan budget framework reached by Connecticut legislative leaders.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy had been scheduled to meet Friday with Democratic lawmakers about the plan, but that’s been postponed to possibly sometime this weekend.

Malloy has expressed skepticism about tentative deal, saying Thursday he had not seen any documents yet. A House Democratic spokesman says legislative staff members have begun the process of drafting budget-related documents.

Democratic and Republican House members got a first glimpse at the proposal on Thursday, which calls for a higher cigarette tax, additional contributions by teachers into their retirement fund and possibly the eventual end to local property taxes imposed on motor vehicles. More meetings for state representatives and senators are planned for next week.