“Thanks for all the love:” Aaron Rodgers posts picture from hospital room after surgery

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers posted a picture on Instagram Thursday night from his hospital room after he underwent surgery on the broken right collarbone he suffered during last Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Surgery went well. Thanks for all the love, support, thoughts and prayers. #comebackstartsnow #riseagain # A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

Rodgers landed on his throwing shoulder after being taken down by linebacker Anthony Barr on the second drive for the Packers in their 23-10 loss to the Vikings on Sunday. Rodgers may be out for the season.

Meanwhile, The Green Bay Packers have signed rookie quarterback Jerod Evans to the practice squad.

The Packers announced Evans’ signing Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 232-pound Evans originally was signed as an undrafted rookie by the Philadelphia Eagles out of Virginia Tech on May 12 but was placed on injured reserve four days later and later released.

Evans started all 14 games for Virginia Tech in 2016. He threw for 3,546 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for 846 yards and 12 TDs.

Backup Brett Hundley is now the starting quarterback. The Packers promoted third-stringer Joe Callahan from the practice squad to back up Hundley.

Some Packers fan have the perfect replacement in mind — Colin Kaepernick.

Tracey Corder, a Packers fan from California, started a change.org petition addressed to Green Bay, urging the team to sign Kaepernick.

“Aaron Rodgers is possibly out for the rest of the season but there’s a Wisconsin-born QB who should be on our team!” the petition reads. “Lets makes sure the organization know we support Kaepernick to the Packers!”

It’s been signed more than 10,000 times.

Football phenom

Kaepernick became a football sensation five years ago, when he led the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII in just his second season. But he’s not playing in the NFL right now after he began protesting during the National Anthem. During the 2016 NFL preseason, Kaepernick said he was compelled to kneel in part because of a spate of police-involved shootings that resulted in the deaths of black men, including Philando Castile and Alton Sterling.

The out-of-work quarterback recently filed a grievance against the NFL, saying the league’s owners were colluding to keep him out of the game.

Kaepernick coming back to the NFL via the Pack isn’t such a crazy idea. Kaepernick is a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and grew up a Packers fan.

Sportswriter Harry Lyles Jr. tweeted out a picture of what appears to be a young Colin Kaepernick standing in front of Lambeau Field, wearing a Brett Favre jersey.

The team has not publicly responded to the petition, and head coach Mike McCarthy was miffed when a reporter asked about bringing on Kaepernick. McCarthy stressed that Rodgers’ backup, Brett Hundley, will be taking snaps for the near future.

CNN and The Associated Press contributed to this story.