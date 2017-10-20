Warm, clear weekend ahead with temps in the 70s

As if it wasn't mild enough, another warm-up will get underway just in time for the weekend.

Heads up, the Orionid meteor shower peaks tonight. It will be best viewed after midnight. Find a dark spot and look up! With clear skies and a new moon viewing conditions will be fantastic. 10-20 meteors/hour are possible.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Some towns could approach 80 degrees! It will be slightly cooler at the shoreline with highs in the low to mid 70s, still well above average for this time of year.

Clouds will start to increase on Monday followed by some rain on Tuesday along with an increasingly gusty southeast wind. There's a chance we could get into an area of heavier rain Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. We could really use it. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows 42 percent of the state in a moderate drought with abnormally dry conditions for 97% of the state.

If I could pick I would prefer the rain without the wind. Let's keep those leaves on the trees as long as possible as Connecticut approaches peak foliage season.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Clear. Low: 40-47.

Saturday: Sunny, pleasant. High: Mid-upper 70s. Shore: Low-mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 70s. Shore: Low-mid 70s.

Monday: Increasing clouds. High: Low 70s.

Tuesday: Showers developing, becoming windy. Heavy rain possible at night. High: Near 70.

Wednesday: AM/Early showers then clearing, turning cooler. High: 60s.

