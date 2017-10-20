New accuser details another rape allegation against Weinstein

Attorney Gloria Allred said she’s been contacted by “numerous” women claiming to be victims of Harvey Weinstein. A sexual assault investigation. The Robbery Homicide Division has interviewed one potential sexual assault victim about a 2013 incident.

Meanwhile, another attorney said he will detail allegations by an Italian actress and model who has told police the disgraced film mogul raped her in a Los Angeles hotel room in 2013.

David M. Ring is expected to address reporters outside a downtown Los Angeles courthouse on Friday afternoon. A news release announcing the press conference confirms several details included a Los Angeles Times report about the police investigation, including that the woman spoke to detectives in an interview on Thursday.

Police have confirmed they are investigating but have not released any further details.

The woman was not named in the Times story or the announcement of Ring’s press conference.

Weinstein’s representative has denied the Oscar-winner had non-consensual sex with any woman.