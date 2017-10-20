× Woman accused of diverting over $770K from UConn to her personal account

STORRS — UConn Police said a woman has been arrested after over $770,000 was taken from the University of Connecticut and siphoned into a personal account.

On June 21, UConn police got a complaint of a larceny of $773,079.35 from the university.

Police said that between April 12 – May 9, the routing number for UConn funds to the Dell Computer company had been changed, and they said it was changed by an unauthorized person. The payments were diverted to that person’s personal bank account in Georgia.

Police said that Muthini Nzuki AKA Jane Kiio, 39, was responsible for the theft of funds. She was also the owner of the account located at Synovus Bank where the money was being siphoned.

Police prepared an arrest warrant for Nzuki, and then asked for assistance from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Officer Fugitive Task Force to assist in the apprehension of Nzuki.

On August 24, Nzuki was taken into custody.

Nzuki was then extradited Thursday from Georgia to UConn Police Headquarters for processing.

Nzuki was charged with computer crimes, larceny, and held on a $1,000,000 cash bond.