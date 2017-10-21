× High School Football Patrol: Middletown dominates in FOX 61 Game of the Week, Cromwell-Portland stays undefeated

MIDDLETOWN – The Blue Dragons came out firing on all cylinders Friday night, as Middletown dominated the Panthers of E. O. Smith, 55-7, in the FOX 61 Game of the Week.

Middletown’s quarterback Stone Belzo rushed for three touchdowns, while adding three more scores through the air. Belzo connected with DeAaron Lawrence twice from 35 and 5 yards out, and also found Nico Cavaliere for a 23-yard score in the second quarter.

The Blue Dragons (6-0) held a 7-0 lead after one quarter of play before piling it on in the second, as they built a 34-7 halftime lead.

E.O. Smith (3-3) was down 21-0 before scoring its only points of the game when Abdiel Tejada-Ruiz hooked up with Isaiah Rivera for a 26-yard touchdown.

The Panthers have now lost at the hands of Middletown, Windsor (6-0), and Maloney (5-1).

Middletown will look to keep its drive towards the postseason going when it travels to Newington on Friday, Oct. 27.

Elsewhere around the state, The Panthers of Cromwell–Portland earned a hard-fought 12-6 victory over Old Saybrook-Westbrook in a battle of the unbeaten.

The Panters were led by Dianta Highsmith, who caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Bryce Karstetter. Brett Robbins and Devon Kilham played key roles defensively for Cromwell-Portland, with Robbins blocking OSW’s extra-point attempt following their touchdown in the second quarter.

Cromwell-Portland (6-0) will host Class S foe Valley Regional (5-1) next week, while OSW (5-1) will square off with Coginchaug-Hale Ray (3-3).