Multiple people injured in Mansfield restaurant gas explosion

MANSFIELD — Multiple people were injured Saturday evening in a restaurant gas explosion.

Tolland County Dispatch tweeted out around 5 p.m., that they were responding to calls of a gas explosion at a restaurant on Storrs Road.

Officials say that five to seven people have been injured including two who were listed as critical. Lifestar has been called and is on route to the scene.

State police confirmed that an explosion at the Spring Hill Inn and are on scene. Route 195 between Route 275 Spring Hill closed.

FOX61 has a crew on the way to the scene now.

MANSFIELD UPDATE: OIC reports 6 victims 2 critical. 4 additional ambulances to scene. @LIFESTAR_CT being checked on. — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) October 21, 2017