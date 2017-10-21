× The Houston Astros beat the New York Yankees to advance to their first World Series since 2005.

HOUSTON – The Baby Bombers’ magical run came to an abrupt finish Saturday night, when they were shut out by the Astros pitching in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series, 4-0.

The Astros advanced to the World Series for the first time since 2005, where they will face-off against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The mighty New York bats fell quiet as they could only muster three hits against Houston’s vaunted pitching.

Redding native, Charlie Morton drew the start for the Astros and recorded five innings of shut out baseball while out striking out five.

Morton then handed the ball over to the bullpen and they delivered four innings of one-hit baseball.

New Britain native George Springer made the final out of the game, catching a fly ball in centerfield off the bat Greg Bird.