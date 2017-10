Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Overdose related deaths are up 25 percent in CT and recently, Hartford police captured 453 bags of heroin after a motor vehicle stop.

Opiate manufacturers are being sued for negligence and doctors are being put on notice to be more discerning in their prescriptions.

Dr. Craig Allen, medical director of Rushford, a Hartford Healthcare affiliate, joins The Stan Simpson Show to talk about some possible solutions in a two-part segment.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video