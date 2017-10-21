Hundreds attend Hillary Clinton book signing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- Hillary Clinton was in Middletown on Saturday to sign her new book, "What Happened," which talks about her 2016 campaign for president. The signing was at 11 a.m., however hundreds of people gathered outside R J Julia Bookstore in Middletown much earlier, some since 7 a.m.

People were allowed to have two books signed, so some brought older books of Hillary's to also be signed. Once people were let inside the building, they were able to shake Hillary's hand, get their books signed, and exchange a few words.

"She was so nice and so calm and so mature and so well spoken, said Dawn Williams, from Guilford.

Talia Mckeen, who is 7-years-old from East Granby wrote a letter to give to Hillary. Inside the card she wrote, " Dear Mrs. Clinton thank you for running for president and helping lots of people with problems, we appreciate it very much thank you."

About a dozen protesters gathered on the other side of the street, across from the bookstore.