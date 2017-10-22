× Amazon holding job fair in Meriden Monday

MERIDEN — If you are looking for work here in Connecticut, Amazon is hiring for the holidays. Monday, the online giant will be in Meriden looking for prospective employees.

Currently, the positions that are open are part-time and Amazon says will be on-the-spot job offers today.

The hiring event will take place at the American Jobs Center, 87 W Main St, Meriden, beginning at 9 a.m. but you must be registered prior to the event.

You will be asked to complete an online assessment and a pre-employment drug screening. The process is expected to take up to three hours.

Those that pass the assessment will receive an offer contingent upon the drug screening and a background check.

Right now, Amazon is looking for people to work various four-hour shifts for $12.50 an hour.

The company plans to hire 120,000 jobs nationwide for the holidays with 1,500 of those here in Connecticut.

Here is some important job information and requirements:

–These positions will receive product using powered equipment

–The warehouse workers will pick, pack and ship orders

–You must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or equivalent

–You must be willing to work all shifts including weekends

–You may be required to lift 49 pounds with or without assistance and stand/walk for up to 10 hours

You must be a registered user of CTHires.com or call 203-859-3414 or 203-859-3417 to register.

Another job fairs will be held Oct. 25 at the New Haven American Job Center, 560 Ella T. Grasso Blvd., Building 3,