WALLINGFORD -- A scary situation outside of a Wallingford school Sunday morning when a hot air balloon landed at Parker Farms Elementary School.

According to the Record Journal, the balloon's basket reportedly snagged on a tree, causing its flame to melt a hole in the side of the balloon.

The balloon had taken off from the Aqua Turf in Southington and had five people in its basket. Police said no one was injured.