× Colchester police investigate car breakins

COLCHESTER — Police are investigating a series of early morning car break-ins that happened over the weekend.

Police said Saturday morning at approximately 3:30 a.m. several vehicles were broken into on Bulkeley Hill Road, Falls Circle, Beech Place, and Davidson Road. Around six unlocked vehicles were entered, and one vehicle’s window was broken and items were taken.

Police said one homeowner in the area captured video of a suspect attempting to break into her vehicle in her driveway. They are asking people in the area who have video surveillance to review your video footage in an attempt to obtain a image of the suspects face, or possibly a vehicle that may have been associated with this incident.

Police are asking residents to call the emergency line is 860-537-7270 with any information. After midnight please contact Troop K at 860-465-5400