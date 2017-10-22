Connecticut restaurants offer relief for Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The Connecticut PR group "Eat in Connecticut" created a coalition of more than 75 restaurants to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

"We wanted to bring the community together. We thought we`d be stronger as a whole.," says Jeannette Dardenne who helped create Eat in Connecticut.

The initiative is called "CT loves Puerto Rico". Each restaurant will feature a Puerto Rican-inspired dish or drink. All proceeds made from those menu items will be donated to Unidos Por Puerto Rico--a fundraising effort created by the first lady of Puerto Rico.

It's an effort that many Connecticut restaurant works admire.

"We're just glad to help out. We try to help out the local causes whenever it approaches us and they're having a rough time down there and we're just glad that we can participate," says Anthony Sulo, the owner of Joey's Pizza Pie in West Hartford.

"I grew up around Puerto Ricans," says Brian Harris, manager of City Steam in Hartford. "My friends, co workers, a lot of people just in my community in general. And for an entire culture to be affected by something like this of this magnitude it's kind of hard to stand by idle and not do anything."

21 Oak (Manchester)*

@ The Barn Restaurant (Granby)

Agave Grill (Hartford)

Amis Trattoria (Westport)

ARTISAN (West Hartford and Southport)

Artisanal Burger Company (Manchester)*

Avert Brasserie (West Hartford)*

Barcelona (West Hartford)

Beachland Tavern (West Hartford)

Black Bamboo (West Hartford)

Bricco Trattoria (Glastonbury)

Butchers & Bakers (Farmington)*

Camille’s Wood Fired Pizza (Tolland)

Carbone's Kitchen (Bloomfield)*

Carbone's Ristoronte (Hartford)*

Caseus Fromagerie Bistro (Lunch only; New Haven)

Chef Luis (New Canaan)

City Steam Brewery Cafe (Hartford)

Chief Brody’s Bahn Mi (New Haven)

Claire's Corner Copia (New Haven)

Cook & The Bear (West Hartford)*

Cure (Unionville)*

First & Last Tavern (Avon, Glastonbury, and Plainville)

Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill (Fairfield and New Haven)

Grants Restaurant & Bar (West Hartford)

GZen (Branford)

Han Restaurant (Hartford)

Hub & Spoke (Bridgeport)

Ichiro Habachi & Sushi (West Hartford)*

Icy Rolls (West Hartford)

INDIA (West Hartford)*

Jesup Hall (Westport)

Joey’s Pizza (West Hartford)

Kawa Ni (Westport)

L’Escale (Greenwich)

Liquid Nirvana (Glastonbury and Avon)

Max Oyster Bar (West Hartford)

McLaddens (Simsbury and West Hartford)*

Millwright's (Simsbury)*

Park & Oak Restaurant (West Hartford)*

Park Tavern (West Hartford)*

Restaurant Bricco (West Hartford)

Rockin Chicken (Hartford)

Rooster and Co (Newington)

Shell & Bones Oyster Bar & Grill (New Haven)

Shu (Fairfield and West Hartford)

Table 580 Asian Fusion (Simsbury)

The Cottage (Westport)

The Green Teahouse (West Hartford)

The Place 2 Be (Hartford)

The North House (Avon)

The Sweet Beet (Granby)*

The Warf (Madison)

The Whelk (Westport)

Toscano Trattoria (Manchester)

Treva Restaurant & Bar (West Hartford)*

truNORTH Tavern & Table (Black Rock)

Vitality Juice and Smoothie Bar (Manchester)

Wood-N-Tap (All CT locations: Hartford, Vernon, Rocky Hill, Farmington, Newington, Southington, Wallingford, Hamden, Orange)

Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen (West Hartford)*

*Want to dine at home? Dine-In Connecticut is donating 100% of all delivery fees when customers order the special dish inspired by Puerto Rico at their partner restaurants.​