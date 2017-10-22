× EXCLUSIVE: West Hartford Police arrest known sex offender for alleged repeat offense

WEST HARTFORD — Police have arrested a man Saturday evening for alleged sexual assault of a minor. Police said that he is a registered sex offender.

Police arrived at a house on Hillcrest Avenue for calls of a man grabbing a nine-year old and touching them inappropriately.

Through further investigation, Police were led to a separate house down the road where they arrested Kevin Duverger.

Duverger, 39, admitted to grabbing the juvenile. Police said that during the time of the incident, Duverger was babysitting a six year-old and seven year-old.

It was later revealed that Duverger is already a registered sex offender.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.