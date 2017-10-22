× Hartford police investigating shooting that left 4 injured

HARTFORD — Police are investigating an incident where four people were shot late Saturday night.

Police said the shooting happened at 11 Elliot St. about 11:35 p.m. and said four people were outside and a car drove up and shot at them multiple times.

All four people, one woman and three men, were left with non-life threatening injuries.

One person is from Springfield, one is from South Windsor and two are from Hartford.

They range in age from 21 to 32 years old.

Police said the victims were specifically targeted.