HARTFORD -- Howard Selinger, Chair, Family Medicine, Quinnipiac University School of Medicine reacts to the new bipartisan agreement that would preserve the payment of subsidies to insurance companies, to make health insurance more affordable to lower-income people. President Trump acted recently to cancel the subsidies, as a way to hasten the demise the Affordable Care Act (ObamaCare), which he believes should be replaced.