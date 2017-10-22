× Who will be the FOX61 Game of the Week?

It’s time to select the High School Football Patrol Game of the Week!

We’re asking you –the fans –to tell us who you’d like to see featured every Friday night on our airwaves.

Each week will feature three premiere matchups, with the winner being our High School Football Patrol Game of the Week.

This week’s nominees include three undefeated teams, a Class LL and Class S showdown, and our first matchup on the Tech School circuit.

Make sure to tune in Tuesday night to see which game has been selected. The winner will be announced during the FOX61 News at 11.