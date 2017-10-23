Chipotle offering free burritos for a year, $3 burritos on Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER --Chipotle is celebrating Halloween with two deals - including giving away free burritos for a year.

The Denver-based Mexican food chain is bringing back its BOOrito deal, in which customers can stop by the restaurant in a costume on Halloween and purchase a burrito, a bowl, a salad, or an order of tacos for just $3.

The promo starts at 3 p.m. on Halloween and is limited to one discounted order per person. The offer is "at the sole discretion of Chipotle restaurant personnel," according to the company.

But, if you don't feel like dressing up, you can enter to win free burritos for a year.

To enter the sweepstakes, text the word "BOORITO" to 888222 by Oct. 31.

The company says the grand prize winner will win 52 free burrito cards worth up to $10 each, according to the fine print on the company's website.

So, technically, that's free burritos for a year - if you only eat one a week.