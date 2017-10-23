× Chipotle to host fundraiser across all CT locations for a good cause

HARTFORD — Whether you love Chipotle or just need something to eat, the Mexican grill will be hosting a fundraiser across all of Connecticut locations to support the American Cancer Society.

The fundraiser is set to take place on Tuesday, October 24, from 10:45 – 10 p.m.

When customers dine at any of these locations and mention the fundraiser at the register, Chipotle will donate 50 percent of the sales to help fight cancer.