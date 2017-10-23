× Downtown Hartford street partially reopened following gas leak

HARTFORD — A gas leak had closed lanes next to the Old State House Monday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Brian J. Foley said Connecticut Natural Gas was closing lanes between Prospect and Main Street following reports of a gas leak.

CNG will be closing two lanes on Central Row, (1) eastbound and (1) westbound in between Prospect St and Main St due to a gas leak — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) October 23, 2017

CNG released the following statement:

“CNG received a report of a natural gas odor on Main Street near Central Row in Hartford. CNG personnel responded and confirmed the presence of natural gas. CNG worked with Hartford police to restrict traffic and secure the scene. As of 4 p.m., the roadway was partially re-opened. Two lanes of traffic are expected to be maintained while repairs continue into Monday evening.”

Foley said this could impact people coming in for the Guns N Roses concert at the XL Center Monday night.