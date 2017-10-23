East Granby girl’s soccer excelling on and off the field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST GRANBY -- After several trying years, it seems as though the girls soccer team of East Granby has found its stride.

The team has already clinched a spot in the Class S State Tournament, and has two more weeks remaining in the regular season as they jockey for a better seed for postseason play.

Yet, the team is doing more than simply playing soccer, as the Lady Crusaders have made it a point to give back to the community this fall. They are doing so by raking leaves for those in their neighborhoods who don't have the time or means to do it themselves.

As of Monday morning, the girls hold a record of 7-5 with four games left on their schedule.