EXCLUSIVE: Woman whose boyfriend was stabbed by her ex-boyfriend in Norwich, delivers plea

NORWICH -- 25-year-old Brandon Uzialko, of Taftville, remains on the run following what police say was the attempted murder of his ex girlfriend's current boyfriend by stabbing him multiple times Saturday night,.

Uzialko is known to Norwich police, but has never been wanted on such serious charges, including attempted murder, risk of injury and home invasion. This happened after he allegedly broke into the home of his ex girlfriend, Sonia Fowler.

Fowler and her current boyfriend, Carlos, had been asleep for less than a half an hour when she heard something.

"I heard my ex, Brandon's, voice," Fowler told FOX61 in an exclusive interview Monday afternoon.

Fowler and Uzialko dated from high school until roughly a year ago.

"He's never had a key to my house," she said.

Fowler said she was scared when she heard Uzialko's voice. So, she jumped out of bed.

"I just ran to the light," she said. "I turned the light switch on. There was blood everywhere."

Her current boyfriend had been stabbed multiple times in the upper torso, according to police, Who said fast working EMS crews saved the victim's life.

"I saw a knife that had to be at least this big," as she spreaded her hands more than a foot apart.

The 1-year-old son of Uzialko and Sonia was sleeping in his crib in the bedroom when the incident occurred.

Fowler grabbed their son and ran down the stairs out of the house. Her two other children and her boyfriend's son also made it out safely ahead of the fleeing Uzialko.

"When you look at my house, there's blood from the back door. He must've run out the back door."

While Uzialko remains on the run, police believe he's local. And, Fowler made this plea to her ex.

"Turn yourself in so I can at least walk the streets and pick up my kids from school and know I'm OK and that my kids are safe," she said.

Police confirm the victim is in critical, but stable condition and is conscious and alert.

