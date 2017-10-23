× Lawmakers say issues remain with tentative budget framework

HARTFORD — The top Democratic leaders of the Connecticut Senate say they have a “few remaining issues to resolve” before a bipartisan state budget can be ready for a vote, possibly later this week.

Senate President Martin Looney says legislative leaders hope to reach a “conceptual agreement” Monday night. If that happens, they may brief a skeptical Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy Tuesday on the long-awaited plan.

Connecticut has been without a budget since the new fiscal year began July 1.

Looney says the tentative agreement announced last week is “pretty much the same.” However, he says “adjustments” have been made to a plan to scrap the local property tax on vehicles, without elaborating.

Lawmakers have not yet released any written details of the plan.

Democratic and Republican senators were briefed Monday.