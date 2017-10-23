× Middletown police looking for a man they say bit victim’s lip off

MIDDLETOWN — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man they said attacked a victim and bit their lower lip off.

Police said Justin Ryals, 32, is wanted for assault 1st degree, violation of protective order, risk of injury of a minor, home invasion, and breach of peace.

Authorities said on September 29, Ryals went into the home of his victim and allegedly attacked the victim, biting the victim’s lower lip off. There were children in the home at the time. Police said the victim had an active Protective Order against Ryals. Ryals has connections in Middletown and Brooklyn, NY. He is 5″10″ feet tall and weighs 180 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Ryals has two vehicles registered to him:

CT Reg:AG35332 2002 Dodge Caravan SE Color Red

CT Reg: 6AXPA7 2012 Chrysler 200LX Color White

The arrest warrant has a set bond of $150,000. The U.S. Marshall’s are assisting the Middletown Police in locating Ryals.

If you know the whereabouts of Justin Ryals please contact your local police department or the Middletown Police Department at (860) 638-4000.