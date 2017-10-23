× New Milford mayor says campaign sign stolen from front lawn

NEW MILFORD — The mayor of New Milford said a campaign sign was stolen from his yard just weeks after he urged people to “be adults” and leave all political signs alone.

Democratic New Milford Mayor Dave Gronbach wrote on Facebook last week that one of his re-election signs was stolen from his front lawn. Earlier this month, he addressed reports of stolen signs and urged people to “set a good example.”

Gronbach wrote on Oct. 6 that some people may find the signs annoying, but said they are a part of the election process that should be respected regardless of candidate.

Gronbach faces Republican Pete Bass in the Nov. 7 election.